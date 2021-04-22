JLR have adjusted production schedules for certain vehicles which means that the Castle Bromwich and Halewood manufacturing plants will be operating a limited period of nonproduction from April 26
Tata Motors Ltd on Thursday said that its wholly owned subsidiary - Jaguar Land Rover UK plans to limit operations at two of its plants starting 26 April, due to supply chain disruptions, including a semiconductor shortage.
“JLR have adjusted production schedules for certain vehicles which means that the Castle Bromwich and Halewood manufacturing plants will be operating a limited period of nonproduction from Monday, April 26, 2021," the company said in a statement.