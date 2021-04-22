OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Manufacturing >JLR to suspend operations at 2 UK plants due to semiconductor shortage

Tata Motors Ltd on Thursday said that its wholly owned subsidiary - Jaguar Land Rover UK plans to limit operations at two of its plants starting 26 April, due to supply chain disruptions, including a semiconductor shortage.

JLR have adjusted production schedules for certain vehicles which means that the Castle Bromwich and Halewood manufacturing plants will be operating a limited period of nonproduction from Monday, April 26, 2021," the company said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Manufacturing will continue at its Solihull plant.

“JLR is working closely with affected suppliers to resolve the issues and minimise the impact on customer orders wherever possible," the statement added.

JLR makes the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport models at Halewood, and Jaguar XE, XF and F-Type cars at Castle Bromwich.

Shares of Tata Motors lost 1.14% to close at 294.55 on Thursday on BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.79% to close at 48080.67 points.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout