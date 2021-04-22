JLR to suspend operations at 2 UK plants due to semiconductor shortage

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors Ltd on Thursday said that its wholly owned subsidiary - Jaguar Land Rover UK plans to limit operations at two of its plants starting 26 April, due to supply chain disruptions, including a semiconductor shortage.

Manufacturing will continue at its Solihull plant.

"JLR is working closely with affected suppliers to resolve the issues and minimise the impact on customer orders wherever possible," the statement added.

JLR makes the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport models at Halewood, and Jaguar XE, XF and F-Type cars at Castle Bromwich.

Shares of Tata Motors lost 1.14% to close at ₹294.55 on Thursday on BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.79% to close at 48080.67 points.