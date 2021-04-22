Subscribe
JLR to suspend operations at 2 UK plants due to semiconductor shortage

JLR to suspend operations at 2 UK plants due to semiconductor shortage

Shares of Tata Motors lost 1.14% to close at 294.55 on Thursday on BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.79% to close at 48080.67 points.
1 min read . 09:27 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • JLR have adjusted production schedules for certain vehicles which means that the Castle Bromwich and Halewood manufacturing plants will be operating a limited period of nonproduction from April 26

Tata Motors Ltd on Thursday said that its wholly owned subsidiary - Jaguar Land Rover UK plans to limit operations at two of its plants starting 26 April, due to supply chain disruptions, including a semiconductor shortage.

JLR have adjusted production schedules for certain vehicles which means that the Castle Bromwich and Halewood manufacturing plants will be operating a limited period of nonproduction from Monday, April 26, 2021," the company said in a statement.

Manufacturing will continue at its Solihull plant.

“JLR is working closely with affected suppliers to resolve the issues and minimise the impact on customer orders wherever possible," the statement added.

JLR makes the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport models at Halewood, and Jaguar XE, XF and F-Type cars at Castle Bromwich.

