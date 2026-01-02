Homegrown carmakers JSW Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) are open to adopting range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs) if India’s policy framework expands incentives beyond pure electric vehicles, even as experts warn against equating the technology with battery-electric cars.
JSW Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra open to extended-range hybrids if EV incentives widen
SummaryWhile some carmakers bat for government support, experts question the logic, as range-extended EVs will at best play a transitional role.
