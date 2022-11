NEW DELHI : Leading defence manufacturer Bharat Forge on Wednesday said its subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd has won a $155.50mn export order for one of its 155mm artillery gun platform to be executed in three years.

“We are pleased to inform that Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has been awarded an export order for a 155mm Artillery Gun platform to be executed over a 3-year time frame. The total value of the order is $155.50 mn," the company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in a filing.

“This order, to a non-conflict zone, is a great testament to the Government of India’s AatmaNirbhar Bharat agenda and its sustained push to promote exports of Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) advanced defence platforms from India," the statement added.

The company reported 46% rise in standalone net profit to ₹243.6 crore on a 28.3% increase in total revenue to ₹1,759.4 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Kalyani is one of the major investors in the defense sector and has been offering a number of weapon systems to India as well as foreign countries. The company has been working with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to develop the advanced tower artillery gun system (ATAGS) and has also developed an ultra-light howitzer.

Bharat Forge Limited (BFL) is the flagship company of the Kalyani Group and a global provider of high performance, innovative, safety & critical components and solutions to various industrial sectors including Automotive, Railways, Power, Construction & Mining, Defence, Aerospace, Marine and Oil & Gas.

Bharat Forge has expertise in design, development, engineering and manufacturing in systems and subsystems space for artillery guns, armoured fighting vehicles, protected vehicles, ammunition, defence electronics and small arms and marine solutions.