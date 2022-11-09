Kalyani Strategic Systems secures export order worth $155.50mn for artillery guns

NEW DELHI : Leading defence manufacturer Bharat Forge on Wednesday said its subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd has won a $155.50mn export order for one of its 155mm artillery gun platform to be executed in three years.
NEW DELHI : Leading defence manufacturer Bharat Forge on Wednesday said its subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd has won a $155.50mn export order for one of its 155mm artillery gun platform to be executed in three years.
“We are pleased to inform that Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has been awarded an export order for a 155mm Artillery Gun platform to be executed over a 3-year time frame. The total value of the order is $155.50 mn," the company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in a filing.
“We are pleased to inform that Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has been awarded an export order for a 155mm Artillery Gun platform to be executed over a 3-year time frame. The total value of the order is $155.50 mn," the company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in a filing.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.