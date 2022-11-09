Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Manufacturing /  Kalyani Strategic Systems secures export order worth $155.50mn for artillery guns

Kalyani Strategic Systems secures export order worth $155.50mn for artillery guns

1 min read . 07:49 PM ISTSaurav Anand
Kalyani is one of the major investors in the defense sector and has been offering a number of weapon systems to India as well as foreign countries.

  • This order, to a non-conflict zone, is a great testament to the government of India’s AatmaNirbhar Bharat agenda and its sustained push to promote exports of IDDM advanced defence platforms from India

NEW DELHI : Leading defence manufacturer Bharat Forge on Wednesday said its subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd has won a $155.50mn export order for one of its 155mm artillery gun platform to be executed in three years.

“We are pleased to inform that Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has been awarded an export order for a 155mm Artillery Gun platform to be executed over a 3-year time frame. The total value of the order is $155.50 mn," the company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in a filing.

