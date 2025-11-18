Keeping ICE alive: Automakers seek leeway on clean cars as watchdogs call foul
Summary
The Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers or Siam has asked the government to increase the super-credit value for EVs to four vehicles from three in the final rules, and stay with two vehicles for hybrids, according to two executives familiar with the discussions.
New Delhi: India wants clean cars, but how much leeway they should get in upcoming emission norms is now the subject of a sharp split.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story