Kia reports 50000 vehicles sales after 10 months of starting in India

Kia Motors India Ltd – one of the new entrants in the domestic market – on Tuesday announced selling 50000 vehicles with connected software, UVO Connect, within just ten months of launching its first product Hector, a mid size Sport utility vehicle. As vehicles with connected software are gradually getting traction among buyers in the urban markets, manufacturers are collaborating with telecom service operators to provide such services.

Apart from the Seltos, Kia provides connected vehicle software with its premium multi utility vehicle, Carnival.

Kia introduced connected technology features right at the outset with the launch of its first car, Seltos. UVO Connect is an advanced, dynamic and innovative connected car solution that seamlessly integrates one’s smart phone, car and its infotainment system into a single unit to provide secure, convenient and joyful experience of owning and driving a Kia. Initially launched with 37 smart features, this connected technology now has more than 50 category-first features, the company said in a statement.

Kia Motors started operations in India from 2019 and has set up a green field vehicle manufacturing plant in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, with a capacity to manufacture 3 lakh units per annum. The South Korean vehicle manufacturer is also expected to launch its compact sport utility vehicle Sonet in the current fiscal.

“We have attained this landmark figure due to our strong determination and continuous efforts to bring innovation and next-gen technology to our customers. At Kia Motors India, we are committed to meet new consumer demands and fill the gap in what’s offered to them. Kia’s innovative UVO connect technology has brought about a significant change in the way owners engage with their cars in India.

In June, the company reported wholesales of 7275 vehicles despite Covid-19 related disruption. The company dispatched 7114 units of Seltos and 161 units of Carnival during the month.

Kia Motors had to stop manufacturing at its factory from March 23 due to lockdown measures announced by the union government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

