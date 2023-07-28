Lam Research, IISc to commence pilot semiconductor engineering course

Lam Research, IISc to commence pilot semiconductor engineering course2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 06:08 PM IST
Areas that the pilot project will focus on include virtual metrology or scientific measurements, physical design learning and process flow development
New Delhi: US-headquartered semiconductor component, engineering and services firm Lam Research on Friday announced its first pilot initiative for training semiconductor fabrication engineers in the country in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).
