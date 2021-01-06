Large steel players increase market share amid continuous price hikes

“Globally, steel prices are likely to stay firm as China is not expected to export large volumes due to better balance in their domestic market and there are no other significant exporters in the world market. Given all of this, we believe that the steel demand in the country should grow at least at the rate of gross domestic product (GDP) growth or higher in FY22. Typically, this is the trend in a developing country, though traditionally in India steel demand has been lower than the GDP growth rate," Tata Steel managing director and chief executive officer T.V. Narendran said.