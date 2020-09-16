Large steel players stage recovery in August while MSMEs are in distress

Last week, TV Narendran, managing director and CEO, Tata Steel said the country’s largest private steelmaker is operating again at 100% of its capacity for the first time after the covid-19 lockdown. JSW Steel, the second largest producer, has reported 15% growth in its production of flat steel products at 9.8 lakh tonnes in August while overall crude steel production in August rose 5% year-on-year and 6% from the previous month to 13.17 lakh tonnes. Jindal Steel & Power Limited recorded domestic steel sales of 6.25 lakh tonnes in August, growing 18% month-on-month and 37% year-on-year.