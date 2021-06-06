NEW DELHI : Makers of household appliances said a strict lockdown in April and May is set to impact demand of air-conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines in the June quarter.

Most companies lowered production as India witnessed a second wave and a subsequent closure of non-essential retail stores in April and May. Several states are still under restrictions.

Even though large states are moving towards a gradual unlock, the demand is expected to remain tepid throughout the quarter.

“Traditionally the onset of summer leads to strong sales for air-conditioners and refrigerators. With large parts of the country being under lockdown since the beginning of the second quarter, the sales have definitely been impacted," said Vishal Bhola, managing director, Whirlpool of India.

Bhola, however, said the company is confident that once the restrictions are lifted demand will rebound.

Whirlpool lowered production based on the current levels of demand. “However, we are well geared to ramp-up production as the demand rebounds post the lockdown and are also closely working with our 3rd party suppliers to ensure timely availability of components," he added.

Moreover, consumers are also curtailing large ticket spends as consumer confidence remains low and shoppers remain wary of visiting crowded places. Meanwhile, sales on e-commerce have not picked up significantly either.

“Due to partial lockdown earlier, e-commerce sales have been impacted, too. In my opinion, appliances such as AC, refrigerator, washing machines, kitchen appliances are essential and should not be considered under non-essential items. At Panasonic, we have seen a decline in sales on e-commerce platforms too as it is not only about purchasing, but consumers are concerned about allowing installation in current times," said Manish Sharma, president and chief executive officer, India and South Asia at Panasonic.

The company projects a loss of nearly 60-65% against sales projections during the ongoing June quarter.

Electronics retailer Vijay Sales expects sales for white goods to be halved in the June quarter—given markets start opening up by June.

“If it opens in June, then the quarter will be 50% of 2019 sales but if it doesn’t then 30% of 2019 sales. Except our stores in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, all stores in other states were shut. Stores in Gujarat opened mid-May with time restrictions," said Nilesh Gupta, director, Vijay Sales.

Consumers are expected to postpone large purchases and resume spending once restrictions lift, said analysts at ICICI securities.

“Most white goods and durables resolve specific needs of the consumers and are not vanity products in nature. Hence, we believe the consumers may postpone or down-trade in case of steep inflation, but they still need to consume the durables," they said in a report on the sector.

Whirlpool’s Bhola, however, said that the pandemic is set to bring about long-term structural changes to the home appliances category.

“With a greater share of spendin towards home appliances, the demand for the durables category is likely to see a structural long-term boost," he said.

