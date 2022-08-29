Lenskart may shift SE Asia manufacturing to India plant2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 01:17 AM IST
- The move is aimed at helping the company grow production manifold and boost margins
Listen to this article
Omnichannel eyewear retailer Lenskart plans to shift its entire manufacturing operations in Southeast Asia, including for its recently-acquired Japanese eyewear chain Owndays, to its largest manufacturing unit in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, said two people with direct knowledge of the company’s plans.