Lenskart may shift SE Asia manufacturing to India plant

“Lenskart serves over 7 million customers through its omni-channel retail model; it already has a good presence through its internet channel and has been opening physical stores at a rapid pace, not seen by any other player in this industry globally. Addverb provides warehouse and factory automation products powered by robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, computer vision and Internet of Things (IoT)," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}