Lockdown: Auto firms resume biz but just-in-time production model under strain

“After almost zero sales in April 20 due to the complete lockdown, the Indian auto industry has restarted operations (both plants and dealerships) partially, even as it adheres to new operating norms. For April, most OEMs’ plants were operating at less than average utilization while less than 50% of the dealer outlets were operational (except tractors which had 60-70% operational dealerships)," said analysts of Motilal Oswal in a report.