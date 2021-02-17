Lodha to file draft papers for public listing this week

This would be the developer’s third attempt at an IPO. It filed its first share sale documents in September 2009 to raise around ₹2,800 crore but shelved its plan in the aftermath of the 2008 global crisis. Lodha later revived its plan to do a public listing in 2018 after receiving the market regulator’s approval but withdrew it after a liquidity crisis hit the real estate sector.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}