Lulu Group to set up Rs500 crore food processing plant in Greater Noida

The land allotment order for 20 acres was handed over to Lulu Group chairman Yusuffali MA by Narendra Bhoosan, CEO, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority
NEW DELHI :
Middle East-based retail company Lulu Group on Wednesday announced the setting-up of its export-oriented food and agriculture-produce processing park in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, planned with an initial investment of ₹500 crore.
On Wednesday the land allotment order for 20 acres of land was handed over to Lulu Group chairman Yusuffali MA by Narendra Bhoosan, CEO, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority.