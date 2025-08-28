Mahindra Aerostructures wins Airbus contract, to build H125 helicopter fuselage at Bengaluru plant

Mahindra Aerostructures on Thursday said it has been awarded a contract by Airbus to manufacture and assemble the main fuselage of the latter's H125 light single-engine helicopter in India.

As per the deal, Mahindra Aerostructures (MASPL) will manufacture H125’s main fuselage at its Bengaluru plant.

“Industrialisation of this significantly important contract will begin immediately, and the first fuselage delivery is targeted for 2027,” MASPL said in a statement.

Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group, said: “We are delighted to partner with Airbus on its ‘Make in India’ plans. This contract strengthens our long-term partnership and reflects Mahindra Group and Airbus’ role in building India’s aerospace ecosystem. At Mahindra, we are committed to supporting the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and look forward to deepening our collaboration with Airbus.”

H125 is world’s best-selling

single-engine chopper The H125, the world’s best-selling single-engine helicopter, is well-known for its performance, versatility, and cost-efficiency.

It is widely used in roles including passenger transport, aerial work, tourism, law enforcement, medical evacuation, and rescue missions.

Earlier this year, Airbus Helicopters had signed a contract with Mahindra Aerostructures to build the fuselage for another helicopter H130.

"The production contracts for the H125 and H130 aerostructures to MASPL firmly integrate India into Airbus Helicopters’ global value chain, strengthening the country's 'Make in India' initiative," Airbus said in a separate statement.

"This new contract with Mahindra Aerostructures is a testament to the strong capabilities of our partners in India andour shared vision forthe country's aerospacesector," said Jürgen Westermeier, President and MD of Airbus in India and South Asia.

"This significant H125 work package, along with our existing H130 partnership and the under-construction H125 FAL, demonstrates our confidence in India as a critical hub for global aerospace manufacturing. We are not just building helicopters in India; we are building an entire ecosystem that will contribute to developing and maturing the rotorcraft market in India."

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.