Make in India: Dell, HP, Foxconn, and others in line for state aid in production 31 Aug 2023
Tech giants Dell, HP, and Foxconn are among the companies applying for state aid to manufacture laptops in India under a $2.1bn financial incentive plan introduced by Indian Premier Narendra Modi
Amid central government's push to make a manufacturing hub for the world, its financial incentive plan to boost local production is receiving good response. Till now, some of the world's biggest firms like Dell Technologies Inc. , HP Inc. and Apple Inc. supplier Foxconn Technology Group, have applied for the scheme.