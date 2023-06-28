Cut prices to drive FMCG volumes, says report

Cut prices to drive FMCG volumes, says report1 min read 28 Jun 2023, 01:00 PM IST
So far, the price cuts have been limited and largely confined to the value segment. Price cuts might be needed to drive volumes, while there is a risk of increase in unorganised competition if prices are not lowered
New Delhi: Makers of fast moving consumer goods will need to resort to more price cuts to ward off competition and ensure volumes rebound, analysts at BNP Paribas have said in a report.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×