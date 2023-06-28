Cut prices to drive FMCG volumes, says report

New Delhi: Makers of fast moving consumer goods will need to resort to more price cuts to ward off competition and ensure volumes rebound, analysts at BNP Paribas have said in a report.

To be sure, makers of consumer goods took sharp price increases over the last two years in response to higher commodity prices. In fact, prices of soaps and detergents have risen 40-50% over a two year period.

The report pointed to “stabilisation" of price hikes in key categories, but not a sharp reduction which it said is key to drive up volumes.

“So far, the price cuts have been limited and largely confined to the value segment. We believe price cuts might be needed to drive volumes. We also see a risk of increase in unorganised competition if prices are not lowered. Price hikes have been a key driver of sales growth in several categories. As pricing continues to ‘anniversarise’ (part of the base), we expect revenue growth challenges to re-emerge, especially in 2HFY24," analyst Kunal Vora said in a consumer price tracker report.

Prices of most materials have been moderating, having peaked in the first half of FY23, but they remain higher than pre-covid levels. This cooling of raw material prices has led FMCG companies to pass on some benefits to consumers by way of price cuts and reversal in grammages in order to revive volumes.

Categories such as soap and edible oil are seeing price cuts on a year-on-year basis. However, with prices of some agricultural commodities such as wheat, milk and sugar staying elevated, dairy and biscuit category companies such as Britannia have initiated price hikes in select brands.

“In the soap category, our tracker indicates that the contribution of price hikes is coming off sharply. Within the category, the value segment, which drives the bulk of volumes, has seen price cuts, while premium soaps’ prices are still up year-on-year," they said. Companies will need to initiate further price cuts in the soaps category to drive volumes.

Meanwhile, in oral care, Colgate Strong Teeth, the largest brand in the category, saw over 20% year-on-year price increase in FY23 but relatively stable pricing in 1QFY24. Price change year-on-year would moderate to single digit in 1QFY24, according to the report.

Detergents, on the other hand, have seen a sharp 40% price hike over the last two years. Detergent prices have come down between 6-7% in select packs, especially in the bar segment. However, the powder segment did not see any pricing changes except for Ariel, which took a price cut of 6% in May-June 2023.

“We see a potential increase in competitive intensity if prices are not lowered. Prices of tea and coffee have moved up in the last one year. Both categories have seen price hikes in the last two months as well. Edible oil is the only category showing price deflation year-on-year as well as on a two-year CAGR basis," according to the report that tracked prices of daily goods.

Overall, the FMCG sector seems “well poised" in the first half of FY24, given tailwinds from easing raw material cost. However, in the second half of FY24, BNP Paribas expects revenue growth to moderate as pricing benefits fade and growth becomes volume-led.