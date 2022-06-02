Manufacturing activity steady in May despite surging inflation

NEW DELHI :India’s manufacturing activity grew at a higher-than-expected clip but remained flat in May compared with the previous month, even as other major exporting economies saw a decline. Factory orders continued to rise in India despite sellers passing on additional costs to buyers. The selling price rose to its highest in more than eight-and-a-half years as cost increases were passed on to clients, in turn impacting overall business sentiment.

