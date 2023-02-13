Manufacturing cutting-edge products need of the hour to attain ‘Aatmanirbharta‘: Rajnath Singh
- The defence minister asserted that India does not want to remain just an assembly workshop and is looking to engage with friendly countries in defence and security based on sharing expertise and capabilities under the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision of PM Modi
NEW DELHI : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called upon Indian & global industry leaders to support the Government’s endeavour to design, develop and manufacture cutting-edge products, using critical technologies, within the country to attain complete ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence, with the overall objective of achieving shared global peace and prosperity.
