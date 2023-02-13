Manufacturing cutting-edge products need of the hour to attain ‘Aatmanirbharta‘: Rajnath Singh

He enumerated a number of far-reaching reforms undertaken by Ministry of Defence to create a business-friendly climate in the country. These include setting up of defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu; simplification of industrial licensing processes; hike in cap on FDI in defence; opening of government trial and testing facilities for the private sector; increase in capital outlay for defence in Budget 2023-24 and launch of Technology Development Fund and Innovations for Defence Excellence.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}