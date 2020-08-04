Manufacturing output shrinks at a faster clip in July than in June

ICRA Ltd earlier this month revised its GDP projection for India in FY21 to a contraction of 9.5% from 5% estimated earlier, pointing to the continued rise in covid-19 infections in the unlock phase and persisting labour supply mismatches affecting supply chains and consumption patterns. “Given the severity of the pandemic and the duration of the safety measures that need to be employed, we now expect a deeper pace of GDP contraction in Q2 FY21 relative to our earlier forecast. The timeline for a firmer recovery out of the contractionary phase is now being pushed ahead to at least Q4FY21 from Q3FY21," it added.