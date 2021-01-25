Manufacturing rebound has suppliers struggling to keep up

Manufacturing rebound has suppliers struggling to keep up4 min read . 09:41 AM IST
- Rising demand means higher prices and long waits for steel, lumber and other materials needed by manufacturers
A quicker-than-expected recovery in U.S. manufacturing is resulting in supply disruptions and higher costs for materials used in everything from kitchen cabinets to washing machines to automobiles.
Consumers unable to spend on vacations, dining out and concerts instead have opened their wallets for appliances and other improvements to their current or new homes. Car sales also rebounded faster than expected in the second half of 2020. As a result, prices for some industrial commodities used in those products, such as steel and copper, have climbed to their highest levels in years.
