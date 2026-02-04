GST cuts lifted Indian automakers out of slump. Now they face a commodity storm
Summary
Maruti and Hyundai to TVS flag pressure on margins from rising prices of aluminium, copper and steel. The companies have either increased prices or are planning hikes in January-March.
NEW DELHI : For Indian automakers, a surge in sales after the September tax cut has been eclipsed by a new concern: soaring raw material costs. Many are contemplating price increases at the risk of suppressing demand.
