Medtech sector to reach $50 billion market by 2025

Global MedTech Summit is spread over two days from 02 September to 03 September. This summit showcases the achievements of the medical technology sector and brings together the think-tank for acute deliberations and discussions on the various facets of the sector. The plenary sessions of the summit seek to deliberate on important matters such as Demand Generation as a means of Triggering the Growth of Medtech Sector, Diagnostic Testing in India and the need to re-examine Current Practices, Protocols and Reimbursements; review of Futuristic Technologies driving innovative Medical Technology and exploring our country’s readiness, Evidence based policy making and its impact and finally review of the Regulatory Landscape for Medical Devices and Diagnostics in India.