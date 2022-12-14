Mega textile parks to be finalized after Parliament session: Goyal2 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 09:39 PM IST
- This comes at a time when textile manufacturing and exports have witnessed a sharp decline during the quarter ended Sept
The government would soon shortlist seven mega textile parks under the ₹4,445 crore Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) that were proposed in the Union Budget 2021 to make the textile industry globally competitive, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.