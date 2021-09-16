Mega trends in manufacturing sector in industry 4.0

Milan Sheth, EVP, EMEA, Automation Anywhere, surmises that when companies compete globally, they must keep a lot of important things in mind. How could artificial intelligence (AI) be brought about in repetitive play, he asks. For example, steel companies have key aspects like sourcing, raw materials, dispatch, and coordination between plants. Could AI add more efficiency there? Scalability is also important, according to Sheth. He advocates integrating as much data must as possible. From a technology lens, it is a phenomenal opportunity to generate those insights. When bots came to India, people believed jobs would go away, but it created many new jobs. “You can’t be a manufacturing nation till you have the right supply of skills at various levels of education. Many industries like the software industry are trying to build skills at the classroom level," he asserted.

