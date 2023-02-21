NEW DELHI : Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) group company ICOMM and small arms maker Caracal, which is a part of Edge Group of UAE on Tuesday signed a licensing agreement to locally manufacture small firearms such as pistols and sniper rifles, the company said on Tuesday.

ICOMM signed a partnership and licensing agreement with UAE-based EDGE entity Caracal for the first-ever Transfer of Technology (ToT) in defence articles, it added.

“As per the agreement, ICOMM will locally manufacture Caracal’s complete line of small arms for the Indian market under the ‘Make in India’ and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives," the company said in a statement.

The agreement was signed at the IDEX 2023 in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, one of the largest tri-service defence exhibitions in the world.

“ICOMM will manufacture the full range of Caracal small arms, including the versatile Caracal EF pistol, modern CMP 9 submachine gun, CAR 814, CAR 816 and CAR 817 tactical rifles, CAR 817 DMR tactical sniper rifle, CSR 50 anti-material sniper rifle, CSR 338 and CSR 308 bolt action sniper rifles and the CSA 338 semi-automatic sniper rifle," it said.

ICOMM is part of the $ 4 billion Hyderabad-based infrastructure group MEIL.

“India’s Defence industry is on a strong path to develop its sovereign manufacturing capabilities. This agreement exemplifies the commitment shown by Caracal to aid India’s ambitions towards making the defence sector self-sufficient," Sumanth P, Managing Director of ICOMM, said.

“Our entry into small arms production is a proud moment for us," he added.

He stated that Caracal’s complete line of small arms will be produced in ICOMM’s world-class design, development and manufacturing centre in Hyderabad.

“This strategically important signing with ICOMM for collaboration in the Indian market is a key objective for Caracal. As India continues to realise its sovereign defence ambitions, we look forward to partnering with ICOMM, whose capabilities in providing end-to-end solutions across multiple sectors, including engineering and defence, compliments Caracal’s portfolio of advanced small arms,“ Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of Caracal, said.