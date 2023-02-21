MEIL group firm ICOMM signs licensing pact with UAE-based Caracal to manufacture small arms
- ICOMM signed a partnership and licensing agreement with EDGE entity Caracal for the first-ever transfer of technology in defence articles
NEW DELHI : Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) group company ICOMM and small arms maker Caracal, which is a part of Edge Group of UAE on Tuesday signed a licensing agreement to locally manufacture small firearms such as pistols and sniper rifles, the company said on Tuesday.
