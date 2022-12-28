Ministry of Textiles invites research proposals under NTTM

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Textiles has invited research proposals for funding for design, development and manufacturing of machinery, tools, equipment and testing instruments under National Technical Textile Mission (NTTM), in order to position India as the global leader in Technical Textiles manufacturing.
NTTM under Component-I (Research, Innovation and Development) envisages indigenous manufacturing of machinery, equipment, tools and testing instruments for technical textiles based on Make in India concept.
“Novel proposals are invited from companies engaged in manufacturing of any machinery (preferably textile machinery), textile/garment value chain manufacturers, research organizations, academic institutions (both public funded and private)," the ministry said in a press release.
Indigenous development of state-of-the-art technical textile machinery and equipment will support and enhance the manufacturing capabilities of high-end technological products. It will also play an instrumental role in driving India’s technology readiness level in technical textiles.
“As on date high-tech machinery, equipment, plants, special tools and accessories are being largely imported. In order to meet the diverse needs of textile industry and to make our nation self-reliant and ‘Atmanirbhar’, it is essential to go for indigenization by tapping the local skill in design, engineering, fabrication and prototyping," the ministry added.
Technical textiles is an advanced technology backed sunrise sector which is steadily gaining ground in India. They are functional fabrics that have applications across various industries including automobiles, civil engineering and construction, agriculture, healthcare, industrial safety, personal protection.
They are futuristic and niche segment of textiles, which are used for various applications ranging from agriculture, roads, railway tracks, sportswear, health on one end to bullet proof jacket, fireproof jackets, high altitude combat gear and space applications on another end of spectrum.
