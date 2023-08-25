Industry
Mint Explainer: How India’s new car-testing programme works
Summary
- Crash tests include a frontal-impact test, a side-impact test, and a pole side-impact test
The government is set to introduce a new vehicle-testing scheme, the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) from October 1. It will rate cars based on how they perform in a series of crash tests. Mint takes a closer look at BNCAP.
