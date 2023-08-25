Mint Explainer: How India’s new car-testing programme works

What is BNCAP?

BNCAP is a car-testing programme that establishes safety standards for motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes by crash-testing them on various parameters. These crash tests will be based on protocols laid down in the soon-to-be-published Automotive Industry Standard 197. Based on their performance in the tests, which are on the lines of the Global NCAP and European NCAP, vehicles will be assigned a rating of one star to five stars. These ratings will have to be displayed on the vehicles with stickers, allowing customers to make informed choices and promoting competition among carmakers in India to manufacture safer vehicles.

