Mint Explainer: How to scrap your old vehicle

How are vehicles proposed to be tested and scrapped?

The government has established Registered Vehicles Scrapping Facility (RVSF) for scrapping vehicles in an eco-friendly manner. Details of RVSFs in your area or region can be secured from the ministry's VAHAN portal. But, if the idea is to keep the vehicle after getting a fitness certificate, a visit to a registered automated vehicle testing station (ATS) is required. As of now, the complete testing procedure has not been outlined yet for the car scrappage policy. The procedure of inspection is similar to the safety and emission process of testing in various other countries. You could expect safety equipment checks in the car like airbags, seatbelts, pollution tests, and other tests such as the headline alignment checks. Expect authorities to test car brakes and engine components, electronic components, or structural damage and rust.