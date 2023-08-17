Mint Explainer: How to scrap your old vehicle

Mint Explainer: How to scrap your old vehicle3 min read 17 Aug 2023, 06:04 PM IST
- The policy aims to ensure that only fit, compliant vehicles run on the country's highways and roads
New Delhi: India has rolled out the vehicle scrappage policy to prevent old, unfit, and polluting vehicles from plying on roads. The policy aims to ensure that only fit, compliant vehicles run on the country's highways and roads. Mint delves into the policy's details.
The policy aims to phase out polluting passenger and commercial vehicles to combat urban pollution, promote safety, and boost vehicle sales. Under it, commercial vehicles older than 15 years and passenger vehicles older than 20 years will be scrapped if they fail the fitness test. n the National Capital Region (NCR), petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years are targeted for removal. While the scrapping is envisioned to be voluntary, the key determinant is vehicle fitness, regardless of its age.
The government has extended the date of mandatory fitness testing through a registered ATS for heavy goods and passenger motor vehicles by 18 months to 1 October, 2024. For medium and light vehicles, the stipulated date is 1 June, 2024.
Earlier, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had said that fitness testing for heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger motor vehicles through an ATS will be mandatory from 1 April, 2023. However, in the case of medium goods vehicles, medium passenger motor vehicles and light motor vehicles, the ministry had said the requirement will be made compulsory from 1 June, 2024.
The ministry said registration renewals for vehicles owned by government entities, including central, state, and their departments, will not be permitted after 15 years. For scrapping such vehicles, e-auctions are conducted using the platform provided by Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited (MSTC).
The government has established Registered Vehicles Scrapping Facility (RVSF) for scrapping vehicles in an eco-friendly manner. Details of RVSFs in your area or region can be secured from the ministry's VAHAN portal. But, if the idea is to keep the vehicle after getting a fitness certificate, a visit to a registered automated vehicle testing station (ATS) is required. As of now, the complete testing procedure has not been outlined yet for the car scrappage policy. The procedure of inspection is similar to the safety and emission process of testing in various other countries. You could expect safety equipment checks in the car like airbags, seatbelts, pollution tests, and other tests such as the headline alignment checks. Expect authorities to test car brakes and engine components, electronic components, or structural damage and rust.
For renewing registration for 15-year-old cars, ₹5,000 will be charged against ₹600 previously. For two-wheelers, it will cost ₹1,000 against ₹300 previously. For imported cars, it will cost ₹40,000 against ₹5,000. Late renewal penalties will cost ₹300 a month for private vehicles and ₹500 per month for commercial ones. Fitness test costs have also risen to ₹7,000 for taxis against the previous ₹1,000, and ₹12,500 for buses/trucks against ₹1,500.
Owners who scrap their vehicles can avail of a deposit certificate. Up to 5% discount could be provided on new vehicles' ex-showroom price against the certificate. You can also expect a waiver of the registration fee for the new vehicle. The policy also seeks state governments to give road tax rebates of up to 25% for private vehicles and 15% for commercial vehicles.
Till 1 July 2023, around 11,095 private vehicles have been scrapped at RVSFs. Most scrappings were in Uttar Pradesh at 8,718, followed by Gujarat at 1,730, Madhya Pradesh at 340, Haryana at 177, Assam at 70, and Chandigarh at 60. Additional scrappings by various states stood at 4,482 vehicles. MSTC has auctioned 8,586 government vehicles.