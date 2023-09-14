Why is India purchasing these planes?

The C295 is expected to replace India’s aging Avro-748 transport fleet, which was first flown in 1961. Replacing these aircraft will be vital for India to improve its military capabilities “The aircraft, with a flight endurance of up to 11 hours, can carry out multi-role operations under all weather conditions. It can routinely operate day and night combat missions from desert to maritime environments. It has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and para-dropping of troops and cargo. Short take-off/land from semi-prepared surfaces is another of its features," the Ministry of Defence said about the C-295 aircraft. It is expected to cater to missions ranging from carrying troops and cargo to surveillance and disaster relief missions.