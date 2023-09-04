Industry
Mint Explainer: Why factory production is at a three-month high
Summary
- A robust improvement in sectoral conditions across India helped boost manufacturing during August, a survey by S&P Global showed
India’s manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to a three-month high of 58.6 in August following an increase in orders and output, a survey by S&P Global showed. Mint explains the reasons.
