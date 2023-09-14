Mint Explainer: Why India isn't ready to ditch diesel just yet
Summary
- India's commercial-vehicle industry is almost entirely dependent on diesel and alternatives are still nascent
On Tuesday, union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari created a stir among automobile industry stakeholders at the 63rd annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) when he made repeated references to proposing a "pollution tax" in the form of 10% GST on generators and vehicles with diesel-powered engines.