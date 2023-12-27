How India, not China, is leading the revival in global steel

After a slump in 2022, the global steel industry is set to close 2023 with marginal growth. But this would not have been possible without India—the world’s second largest steel producer, which has grown above everybody else. What is causing this boom? Mint explains:

What’s the growth in global steel industry?

After making a smart recovery from the pandemic in 2021 when production grew 3.6% at 1,912 million tonnes, the global steel industry slumped by 4.3% at 1,831.5 mt last year. This year it is likely to show marginal growth. The reasons for the decline last year were a fragile world economy grappling with the Russia-Ukraine crisis and a weak demand cycle in China—the largest steel producer. India overtook Japan in 2018 and is second but grew by a robust 12.1% this year (Jan-Nov). It is the only top 10 nation to register double-digit growth. Without that, steel production would have seen a second straight year of decline.

Has India outdone China?

There is no country in the world that can even remotely stand up to China in the steel industry. Even when compared to India, the next in line, China still produces 7 times as much steel. With the usual caveat of the base effect, India outshone China in recent years in growth terms. This year, China has grown by only 1.5%. Last year, it declined by 2.1% while India grew by 5.5%. In 2021 when the global economy was recovering from the pandemic, China declined by 3% while India grew by a record 17.8%. While China continues to dominate the industry, it’s been upstaged by India as far as growth is concerned.

What are the reasons for the growth in India?

Demand for steel in India is tipped to grow by 8.6% in 2023 and 7.7% in 2024, according to Worldsteel.org, a global steel industry association. The growth is led by the construction sector which is driven by government infrastructure spending and private investment recovery. Investment in infra supports capital goods sector growth and demand is strong in automotive space.

Have imports gone up in the country as well?

Just like production, India’s consumption of steel has also outpaced others for well over a decade now and the forecast is it will be so for at least the next decade. India has been subjected to dumping. The government has taken a number of steps like enforcing anti-dumping and safeguard duties and implementing other non-tariff barriers. This year so far, imports have been around 5% of overall domestic demand, like the past, though there has been some uptick from China and Vietnam.

Could steel prices rise in the near future?

Domestic steel prices in India have gone up significantly on the back of strong growth in demand. While demand is expected to remain strong in 2024, the threat of imports and uncertain global demand may not let domestic makers hike prices. Prices went up by 23% in US and 6% in Europe in November but India’s steel mills reduced prices by ₹1,500 per tonne from October to December, Crisil says. Unless global economy recovers well and prices go up in 2024, it may be a recurring theme for much of the year.