How India, not China, is leading the revival in global steel
Summary
- After making a smart recovery from the pandemic in 2021 when production grew 3.6% at 1,912 million tonnes, the global steel industry slumped by 4.3% at 1,831.5 mt last year.
After a slump in 2022, the global steel industry is set to close 2023 with marginal growth. But this would not have been possible without India—the world’s second largest steel producer, which has grown above everybody else. What is causing this boom? Mint explains: