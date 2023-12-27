Has India outdone China?

There is no country in the world that can even remotely stand up to China in the steel industry. Even when compared to India, the next in line, China still produces 7 times as much steel. With the usual caveat of the base effect, India outshone China in recent years in growth terms. This year, China has grown by only 1.5%. Last year, it declined by 2.1% while India grew by 5.5%. In 2021 when the global economy was recovering from the pandemic, China declined by 3% while India grew by a record 17.8%. While China continues to dominate the industry, it’s been upstaged by India as far as growth is concerned.