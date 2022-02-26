Union minister of steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Saturday said that a mission to develop the secondary steel sector is in the making that would help to increase steel consumption in the country.

Chairing an interactive session with steel companies based in Odisha the minister said that steel consumption will continue to increase due to the various programmes and schemes of the government, such as Gatishakti Master Plan, in which the contribution of secondary steel sector will be very high.

Singh also lauded the government and the people of Odisha for taking lot of strides in development.

Through institutions like the World Skill Centre, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha government has rightly focused on skill development which is the need of the hour, he said.

During the interactive session concerns of the industry were put forward by representatives from the companies which included a better environment for the industry especially on finance, logistics, environment, support for the small-scale industries in the sector.

Steel Ministry officials also emphasised that the Government has been actively taking all efforts to address the concerns of the steel industry and welcomed inputs and comments on specific issues hindering the sector, especially the secondary steel companies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.