MMRDA cancels 500 crore monorail tender which had only Chinese bidders

“It has been also decided to initiate the dialogue with Indian manufactures like BHEL, BEML, etc.," Rajeev said. “MMRDA does not want again to create a Scomi-like situation when it has to depend upon foreign manufacturers even for spare parts of monorail coaches. In the situation that the two Chinese companies are dictating us to change tender conditions, MMRDA administration has decided to search for technology partners in India and develop it in India. As we do not require large quantities, it is possible for Indian companies to manufacture and supply in less time."