New incentive scheme cheers Indian phonemakers, stocks rally

The Centre's new ₹62,500-crore incentive scheme lifted shares of listed electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies on Thursday.
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd and Amber Enterprises India Ltd—four of India's largest listed EMS firms—gained 6.1%, 1.5%, 3% and 2%, respectively, even as the benchmark Nifty 50 was largely flat.
While Dixon, which makes smartphones for Vivo, and Amber, which signed an agreement with Chinese handset maker Oppo in June, are directly involved in mobile phone manufacturing, Syrma and Kaynes participate in the ministry of electronics and information technology's (MeitY) Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).
Though details of the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS), which replaces the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing that expired on 31 March, are still awaited, the announcement comes as a shot in the arm for the slowing industry.