Mumbai: The MP Power Management Company, the Madhya Pradesh government’s holding firm for three power distribution companies (discoms) in the state, has invited expressions of interest from private firms for setting up 500 MW with 8 hours of continuous discharge of grid-scale energy storage service and a storage manufacturing facility in the state.

In its tender document, the MP Power Management Company said “grid-scale energy storage is expected to play a pivotal role in providing ancillary services, balancing real-time demand and supply, integrating renewable energy and improving stability of electricity grids." The document goes on to add that its energy storage options could be in the form of chemical batteries (lithium ion, advanced lead acid, sodium sulphur, flow batteries), pumped storage hydro, compressed air energy storage, flywheels or other forms of storage.

Out of Madhya Pradesh’s total installed power capacity of 19,796 MW as of January 2019, 3,827 MW (19.3%) are from renewable energy sources.

The tender invites expressions of interest from domestic and global players to discuss the solutions possible, including deployment of microgrids, for grid stabilisation and energy forecasting. The state has given bidders until August 2 to submit their proposals.

After a lull, grid-scale storage projects are starting to pick up again. In May, Mint reported that the Andhra Pradesh government had received five bids for building India’s largest energy storage project so far, of 400 MW and 8 hours of discharge per day, in the state. The bidders include renewable energy firms Greenko and private power transmission company Sterlite Power.