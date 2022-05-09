MSME capital rules may be revised often

“This would be a good development as the size and scale of the MSME segment are also growing with the growth in business and opportunities," said an expert from a consulting firm, asking not to be named. “Regular revision of investment-based definition would help MSMEs to grow. The government revised the definition in the pandemic year 2020 after a gap of 14 years since the enactment of the MSMED Act, 2006. This was a long gap for such action. Regular revisions giving weightage to prevailing inflation will make the process realistic," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}