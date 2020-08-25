MSMEs in Gujarat face tough time post unlock in COVID-19 pandemic

"To understand why the business units are focusing on business restructuring, we conducted an in-depth study and landed on two major factors. First, there is a lack of new opportunities in the market. Demand flow is very low hence scope to take the business to the next level is limited. Second, cash on hand is also limited. As new sales are not happening, the flow of income is also restricted. Running a company with a small working capital is a challenging task therefore the companies are bound to go for business restructuring. This model can fetch good results at a lower cost and also a need of an hour now," said Mr. Mukul Goyal Founder and Partner at Stratefix Consulting.