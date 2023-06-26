New Delhi: Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which account for approximately 40% of India’s exports, are expected to face challenges due to the impending economic slowdown in advanced economies, particularly the United States and the European Union (EU), according to a report by CRISIL MI&A Research.

The analysis, presented in the biannual MSME Report, reveals that around one-fifth of the MSME sector, in terms of value, is projected to experience an increase in working capital requirement this fiscal year compared to pre-pandemic levels (fiscal 2020). These MSMEs operate in sectors that already face high working capital requirements.

Conversely, industries such as dyes and pigments, construction, gems, and jewelry are anticipated to encounter a significant extension in their working capital days.

“Export-oriented MSMEs in the Ahmedabad and Surat clusters in Gujarat are expected to witness a rise in their working capital days this fiscal compared to pre-pandemic levels. The Ahmedabad cluster is projected to increase by 20-25 days, driven by the heightened working capital requirement of the dyes and pigments sector, while the Surat cluster is expected to see an increase of 35 days, driven by the higher working capital requirement of the diamond exports sector," said Pushan Sharma, Director of Research at Crisil Market Intelligence & Analytics.

The Ahmedabad cluster is home to numerous MSMEs involved in dyes and pigments, pesticides, and pharmaceuticals. The extended working capital requirement is attributed to inventory accumulation resulting from dumping by Chinese producers, the recent earthquake in Turkey, and a slowdown in the US. These factors collectively account for 20-25% of the total exports in the dyes and pigments, pesticides, and pharmaceuticals sectors.

Surat, on the other hand, is responsible for 90% of India’s diamond exports. Diamonds constitute over half of India’s gems and jewelry exports, and a substantial decline in demand from the US, the largest export market, has had a significant impact. As a result, receivable days have been affected, leading to an increase in working capital days from 140 before the pandemic to over 200 this fiscal year.

In the construction-roads sector, the underachievement of budgeted capital expenditure last fiscal year, aimed at reining in the fiscal deficit, has added to the challenges faced by developers in meeting working capital demands amid high commodity prices. Consequently, there has been an increase of over 100 days in the working capital cycle for this fiscal year compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“Liquidity benefits, such as payments on the achievement of small milestones, that MSMEs in the construction-roads sector have been receiving from the central government for the past few years as a part of the Atmanirbhar package will not be available from this fiscal. That will further increase working capital days,“ said Elizabeth Master, Associate Director – Research, Crisil Market Intelligence & Analytics.

The MSME Report by CRISIL MI&A Research states that the debt requirement for the MSME sector is estimated to be over ₹100 lakh crore. Of this, 70% is attributed to working capital requirements, with only a quarter of the debt sourced formally. The cost of capital from the informal segment is notably high. Thus, understanding the working capital needs across sectors and clusters is crucial, as emphasized in the report.

Assessing the working capital requirements of MSMEs poses a challenge due to information asymmetry and a lack of high-frequency data points. The Crisil MI&A Research MSME Report addresses this gap through primary research and proprietary analytics based on its extensive data pool.

The comprehensive analysis covers 69 sectors and 147 clusters, representing two-thirds of the MSME universe. These sectors and clusters generated an aggregate revenue of ₹63 lakh crore, accounting for approximately a quarter of India’s gross domestic product in the last fiscal year.