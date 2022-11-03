Need to ensure India is recognised as a quality conscious nation: Goyal4 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 08:03 PM IST
- Until India becomes a leader in quality, it will not be able to become a developed economy, says Piyush Goyal
NEW DELHI : Union Minister Piyush Goyal said India needs to become a quality conscious nation, and adopt quality as an integral part of the process in preparing the foundation of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Until India becomes a leader in quality, it will not be able to become a developed economy.