NEW DELHI : Packaged food and beverage company, Nestle India, on Tuesday said it has received permission to operate all manufacturing units in the country—that are now operating at scaled down levels.

In a filing to the BSE, the maker of Maggi noodles, and Kit Kat chocolates said that most of the company's distribution centres, and warehouses, suppliers too were operating at scaled down levels.

“The scaled down operations at various locations are essentially on account of applicable social distancing norms and the lesser deployment of people. The scaling up, scaling down or suspension of operations at various locations is dependent on the directions of the central and state Governments and authorities," it said in the statement.

The company’s update on its operations comes nearly a month in to India’s strict lockdown that saw several large packaged consumer goods makers—even those selling staples and essentials—scale back operations in line with government orders.

Moreover, during India’s first few days of the lockdown, announced on March 24th, movement of people and transport was severely curbed. This led to companies operating at lower than usual capacities.

On March 23rd, Nestle had said that “In view of the lockdown in many of the states and union territories across the country, the operations in some of the locations (manufacturing, distribution centres/ warehouses, offices, suppliers) are scaled down or suspended."

It then said that as a provider of packaged food and beverages, the company is in discussion with authorities to continue operations in the factories and distribution centres where the operations has been suspended.

Nestle India said that it continues to "closely monitor the situation." It will take necessary measures as directed by the central and state Governments and authorities, from time to time.

However, the company, that is set to announce its March quarter earnings on May 12th, said the impact of the lockdown on the operations of the company cannot be assessed at this point.

