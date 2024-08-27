Rapid: A new mission to power up India's manufacturing engines

Also read | India may want more EV parts to be made locally. It may not be entirely feasible

Ashok Chandak, president of industry body India Electronics and Semiconductor Association, said that a broader boost is “essential" for India to see substantial growth in local manufacturing. “On behalf of the industry, we have made multiple presentations to the Centre on how to boost domestic value addition in manufacturing. Some of the key areas will include increasing semiconductor ecosystem localization in order to add value of over 30% to industries such as automobiles. Smart metering in the electronics ecosystem is yet another key area that India can capitalize on, along with its recent push for the domestic space ecosystem. There are many areas," Chandak said.