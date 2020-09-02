New Vande Bharat trains likely to have up to 75% local components

NEW DELHI : The government is likely to mandate 75% local content in the upcoming tender to supply 44 Vande Bharat train sets, in line with the new public procurement policy set by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The last tender was cancelled on 21 August as some of the bidders revealed some details of financial offers while submitting technical bids. The scrapped tender had allowed indigenous content of 50%.

“The tender is ready. We are waiting to hear from DPIIT. Local component is likely to be increased up to 75%," the official cited above said on condition of anonymity. The DPIIT’s revised public procurement order was issued on 4 June to encourage domestic manufacturing.

“Fresh tenders will be invited as per revised public procurement (preference to Make in India) order. As a part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, increase in indigenous content from present level of 50% to a higher level is being examined," railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav had told reporters on 23 August.

Semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains, also known as Train 18, are indigenous electric multiple units manufactured by the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF). The first Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Varanasi was flagged off in February 2019. The new tender will have provision to make train sets at all three production units—ICF, Chennai; Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala; and Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via