New Vande Bharat trains likely to have up to 75% local components

Semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains, also known as Train 18, are indigenous electric multiple units manufactured by the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF). The first Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Varanasi was flagged off in February 2019. The new tender will have provision to make train sets at all three production units—ICF, Chennai; Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala; and Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli.